Stallholders wanted at Wrexham's new arts hub

Stallholders are being sought as the opening of Wrexham’s new arts hub draws closer.

Ty Pawb is due to open on April 2 as part of the town’s Dydd Llun Pawb celebrations.

Now Wrexham Council is encouraging entrepreneurs or local businesses looking for a retail space to express their interest in being involved with the £4.5m hub, which is jointly funded by the Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government and the local authority.

A council spokesman said: “We’ve already announced news of the first exhibition to be held at the facility’s gallery: ‘Is this Planet Earth?’

“But as well as bringing in arts aficionados, we’re also keen to see if any businesses – in Wrexham or further afield – would be interested in running a stall at Ty Pawb once it opens.”

Deputy council leader, Cllr Hugh Jones, said: “Ty Pawb represents an excellent opportunity for a small business. It will form a strong part of the town centre environment, and an impressive, modern markets space.

“Anyone interested in holding a stall should get in touch with the Housing and Economy team.”

Taking place on Easter Monday, April 2, from noon until late, Dydd Llun Pawb (Everybody’s Monday) brings back the Victorian Wrexham tradition of locals descending on the town for a day of festivities on the Monday following the annual spring market.

Organisers have confirmed the event will feature live music, fairground stalls, food, drink, arts, crafts and more.

Inside Ty Pawb, as well as along Chester Street outside the new centre for arts, markets and the community, visitors will be able to enjoy a fairground stall with a Victorian twist.

There will also be a host of arts, craft, food and drink stalls, a children’s playground from the organisers of Wrexham’s Playday, Techniquest Glyndwr’s StarDome Planetarium, and live music.

Ty Pawb staff members will be on hand to assist with navigating the new centre’s facilities.

The festivities will kick off with a huge parade led by North Wales’ self-proclaimed ‘brass band with attitude’, Band Pres Llareggub Brass Band.

The parade will also feature six giant sculptures, representing six different aspects of Wrexham’s history and community, and members of the town’s many charities, youth and community groups, each celebrating their own special contributions to Wrexham.

The parade will make its way through the town centre from the meeting point of Hope Street and High Street, past the Monday Market on Queens Square, and into Ty Pawb where the centre will be declared open.

The day will draw to a close with a firework display over the town centre.

To express an interest, contact Jade Parry of the housing and economy team on 01978 315404.