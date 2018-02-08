Holiday and leisure park to be build on former Afonwen quarry site

A holiday and leisure park is to be developed on the site of a former quarry.

Proposals to create a mixed-use holiday camp for caravans and lodges on a former sand and gravel pit in Afonwen, near Mold, dating back to 1934 was approved by Flintshire Council's planning committee.

Under plans lodged by PHB (NW) Ltd, 47 timber lodges, 63 static caravans and spaces for 70 touring caravans would be situated on the former Maes Mynan Quarry on Denbigh Road.

Applicant Peter Barlow said the proposals were the “combination of lengthy consultations” on the site dating back to 1934, when it was previously used as a sand and gravel pit.

Mr Barlow said the location was a brownfield site and a section 106 agreement would be in place to delay any movement of touring caravans until such time as HGV movements to the adjacent quarry have ceased.

Cllr Tudor Jones from Caerwys expressed concerns over the safety of the proposal in relation to the traffic surrounding the A541 Mold to Denbigh Road and said the application must “give some thought to the community nearby”.

Councillors welcomed the plans as Cllr Chris Bithell said it would boost the rural economy by adding to the tourist attractions.

Plans were approved by councillors with conditions surrounding the safety of site relating to water situated near the proposed lodges.