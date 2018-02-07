Trusted Wrexham house cleaner caught on camera stealing money from her customers' homes

A trusted house cleaner was caught stealing money from customers after a covert camera was installed in their homes.

Andrea Crowley, also known as Evans, had been regarded as a friend and confidante, a court heard yesterday.

The victims could not believe she had stolen from their homes and had been left questioning their own judgement.

Crowley, of Manor Close in Llay, near Wrexham, who runs her own business cleaning a number of people’s homes, admitted stealing from two customers at Broughton and Rossett.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told she had no explanation why she had taken £200 – £100 from each house – because she was not under any particular financial pressures.

The mother-of-three was placed on a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work in the community.

She was ordered to pay compensation in full together with £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

District Judge Gwyn Jones said the offences occurred for no apparent reason but she had breached the trust placed in her which had an impact upon her victims.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said the defendant cleaned for Zena and Marko Carter at their home in Broughton, and for Mrs Carter’s parents Brian and Judith Parry at Rossett – and had done so for nine to 10 years.

She was also employed by a number of other members of the public.

She had access to the Carters’ home and had been provided with her own key.

But last year they began to notice that cash was going missing and in December Mr Carter set up a covert CCTV camera and the footage showed the defendant taking money from a box.

As a result, he put the camera in the home of his parents-in-law and the same thing happened there.

Arrested and interviewed, she admitted taking £100 from each house.

Mrs Carter, in her victim impact statement, said she was really upset because she had totally trusted the defendant and regarded her as a friend and confidante.

“I really don’t understand why she has stolen off us,” she said. “I just don’t trust anybody now.

“I really trusted her and she had keys to my house.

“I know she cleans for a lot of other people.”

Her mother Judith Parry said that she felt guilty because she had introduced the defendant to her daughter as a cleaner.

“I trusted her implicitly,” she said. “If we did not have the CCTV I would struggle to believe that she has stolen rom us.”

It made her question her own judgement, said the stress of it all had caused a flare up of her arthritis and psoriasis, and the worry had kept her awake at night,

“I need a cleaner because I am unable to do it myself. I have still not had another because I am struggling to let anyone into my house,” she said.

Mrs Parry said the reason they had brought it through the court was that they knew she still cleaned for other people and would not like the same thing to happen to other more vulnerable people.

Melissa Griffiths, defending, said while such concerns were understandable, Crowley had in her police interview provided details of other customers.

“It seems, from enquiries police have made, that happily is not the case,” she said.

The defendant was full of genuine remorse, had been a self-employed cleaner for 10 years and had no previous convictions, cautions or warnings, and accepted full responsibility for her predicament.

She was deeply ashamed and could not explain it.

Her husband earned a good wage and there were no financial pressures, apart from Christmas approaching and some money had been spent on presents.

“She cannot explain why it happened,” she said.

Her good reputation had been completely destroyed in the local area where she cleaned.

She had a lot of explaining to do at home.

Her husband had indicated that he had forgiven her but she could not forgive herself.

Miss Griffiths said: “She felt very close to the people she stole from.

“She is desperately sorry for what she has done. She knows she has let them down.”

The defendant had saved the money to pay the compensation immediately.

Miss Griffiths said Crowley was still working as a cleaner and had informed all her other customers of the position she was now in.

“She is not working under false pretences,” she said,

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Crowley accepted full responsibility but could not explain why she had done it.