Jack Sargeant follows late father into Welsh Assembly after Alyn and Deeside by-election win

The son of a late Assembly Member has won his father's seat in an emotional by-election.

Jack Sargeant, 23, was confirmed as the new AM for Alyn and Deeside in his home town of Connah's Quay last night with 60 per cent of the vote.

Mr Sargeant takes up the seat previously held by his father, Carl, 49, for 14 years until his death on November 7.

In receiving 11,267 votes, Mr Sargeant saw off the challenge of Sarah Atherton, for the Welsh Conservatives, who came in second place with 4,722 votes – a majority of 6,545, increasing his father's majority by 1,181 from two years ago.

Donna Lalek of the Welsh Liberal Democrats received 1,176 votes in third place while Carrie Harper, Plaid Cymru, secured 1,059.

Duncan Rees of Wales Green Party was fifth, tallying 353 votes.

A total of 18,574 votes were cast on a turn out of 29.08 per cent – an decrease of six per cent on 2016 – as voters stayed away from the 42 polling stations in the cold winter weather.

The turn out was the second lowest in constituency history in Assembly elections since Mr Sargeant's father's was first elected in 2003 when just 24.9 per cent got out to vote.

In his “nerve-wracking” victory speech, Mr Sargeant said he was “absolutely delighted” that voters had “put your trust in me” and paid tribute to the “special community and special people” of Alyn and Deeside.

Mr Sargeant said “despite the tragic circumstances” and while “grief will continue” for his late father, “I know he was loved by so many people” and tonight was not the night for “questions still to be answered”.

He added that he would be standing up for a “kinder way of life” - a message taught to him by his late father.

It is expected the new Assembly Member will take his oath of office tomorrow.