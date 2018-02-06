Live: Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election 2018

Reporter:

David Humphreys

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2018 Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election.

Five candidates, including Carl Sargeant's son Jack Sargeant, are hoping to land the seat which became vacant following the death of the former AM last November.

It promises to be an intriguing evening at Coleg Cambria in Connah's Quay and Leader reporter David Humphreys is there to bring you all the latest.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • kevinweston20

    23:11, 06 February 2018

    Let’s have the results, there is only 19000 papers to count!

    Reply

    Report

  • DAFlamp60

    22:10, 06 February 2018

    Top class coverage! Keep up the good work Dante

    Reply

    Report

    • DAFlamp60

      22:10, 06 February 2018

      David** sorry!

      Reply

      Report

Most Read