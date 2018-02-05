Wrexham women stole perfume from town's Debenhams store

TWO women from the same estate stole together from a town store.

Kate Marie Adams, 27, and Anne-Marie Evans, 37, of separate addresses at Glan Gors, Caia Park, admitted to theft when they appeared together at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said that on January 8, they stole perfume worth £387 from the Debenhams store in Eagles Meadow.

“They selected fragrances, were detained by security, and the items were recovered,” he said.

Fiona Larkin, defending both defendants, said Adams was in breach of a conditional discharge given to her for a theft last October.

She invited a report to be read out by Adnrew Connah from the probation service.

He said: “Adams fully accepts responsibility. At the time she had split up with her partner, they had a joint benefit claim and she was desperate for finances.

“It was spur-of-the-moment, neither went in the store with the intention to steal.

“Evans also accepts responsibility and had been having financial difficulties after Christmas. She understands this behaviour is unacceptable.”

Magistrates bench chairman Sanjay Bhalla gave Adams a six-month community order for breaching her conditional discharge and the theft. She will have to undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement with the probation service, pay a £40, costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.

Evans was given a £40 fine and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.