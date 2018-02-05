Wi-Fi could be the next arrival at Wrexham General Railway Station

A RAILWAY station could soon offer internet coverage for customers as part of an improvement scheme.

The plans, submitted to Wrexham Council, request listed building consent to provide WiFi access points on platform areas of Wrexham General Railway Station in Station Approach.

According to a heritage impact statement, the scheme is part of a public use Wi-Fi rollout across Wales by Arriva Trains Wales.

The document continues: “Arriva Trains Wales aim to provide public Wi-Fi access for customers passing through stations across its region.

“The Wi-Fi access is designed to make the building more suited to 21st century use by providing better facilities for rail users on the go.

“All equipment visible to the public will be located outside of the building on the station platform.

“Four Wi-Fi access points will be mounted at high level on the station building canopy to minimise visual impact and supplied via existing cable routes.

“One column mounted Wi-Fi access point will be located on platform four to achieve sufficient coverage throughout the station platform areas.

“The impact to the station building in general is minimal.”

It continues: “The Wi-Fi installation funded by the Welsh Government has been proposed to improve and modernise the services at railway stations across Wales.

“The Wi-Fi will benefit the public using and passing through the railway station on their daily commute.

“The system has been designed to provide extensive coverage throughout the railway station to allow passengers to stay connected for business or personal use while at the station.

“The utmost care has been taken to minimise the harmful impact while designing the Wi-Fi system. All Wi-Fi equipment has been located accordingly to minimise visual impact.”

According to the document, no physical changes will be made to the existing station building.