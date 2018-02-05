Plaid Cymru leader joins Alyn and Deeside candidate on campaign trail in Buckley

The leader of Plaid Cymru has been out on the campaign trail with the party's Alyn and Deeside candidate.
Leanne Wood, AM for Rhondda, joined Carrie Harper on a visit to worktop firm Grantech, in Buckley.
Cllr Harper, who represents the Queensway ward on Wrexham Council, is one of five candidates vying for the vacant seat in tomorrow's by-election.
She said: “Flintshire and Wrexham are the powerhouse of North Wales but we also need to remember that small and medium enterprises are the backbone of that economy.
"Grantech is a leading local company based in Buckley with a local workforce that's producing high-end kitchens and worktops.
“It’s a real success story as the company is investing heavily in new premises as it expands.”
She continued: “I was really impressed with the quality on offer and the company is importing top-quality granite and quartz from across the world.
“The local workforce then turns these raw materials into high-end kitchen finishes.
“We need to nurture this sector of the economy, which employ so many workers in this part of Wales.”
