Llay man with alcohol and liver problems was found dead at home

A man with a history of alcohol and liver problems was found dead at home by his cousin.

Mathew Kevin Roberts, of Bryn Place, Llay, was verified dead by paramedics at home on April 14 last year.

An inquest into his death, held in Ruthin on Friday, heard how the 39-year-old was found on the kitchen floor by his cousin Gareth Roberts, who passed by the house after a night out.

A statement from the cousin said how he was aware of Mr Roberts’ history of alcohol and liver problems and the pair would meet once or twice a week.

As the cousin returned home from a night out on April 14, he saw the lights on at Mr Roberts’ home in Bryn Place and let himself in through an unlocked front door.

Mr Roberts was on the kitchen floor, by the sink, and despite attempts to revive him, was confirmed dead by paramedics just before 2am.

A statement from Mr Roberts' GP, Dr Peter Collin, of Alyn Family Doctors, detailed how Mr Roberts had been admitted to hospital with alcoholic liver disease in the past.

Mr Roberts was also said to have engaged with substance and alcohol misuse teams in a bid to control his drinking.

A post-mortem examination by Dr Mark Atkinson found levels of alcohol in the blood said to be just above the legal drink-driving limit, but a further histology examination determined the presence of advanced fatty liver cirrhosis.

In delivering a conclusion of alcohol related death, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales east and central, said the cirrhosis was as a result of “continuing excessive consumption of alcohol over a period of time”.