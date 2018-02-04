Wrexham 'one-stop shop' supporting those with mental health praised for its work

A new community hub aimed at supporting people with mental health and substance misuse issues is having a positive impact in Wrexham.

Wrexham Assembly Member Lesley Griffiths recently visited Champions’ House in the town to meet with staff from CAIS and Caniad for an update on their work in the local area.

In partnership with a range of other agencies, CAIS and Caniad have been involved in the set-up of a new community hub, which takes place every Friday at the Salvation Army headquarters on Garden Road in Rhosddu.

Believed to be the first of its kind in Wales, the initiative acts as a ‘one-stop shop’ supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals who are out-of-reach.

A multi-agency approach ensures a wide variety of support services are available under one roof, providing advice and information on matters relating to health, housing and welfare.

During her time at Champions’ House, Ms Griffiths spoke to service user Chris Boulton, who explained how important the centre has been to him, believing it has given his life purpose again.

Lesley Griffiths AM said: “It was good to talk with Chris and hear all about this excellent initiative which is clearly making a positive difference in Wrexham.

“By simplifying the processes and ensuring support services are readily available, people who have hectic lives at least know there’s a place to go on a Friday where they can access the relevant support, advice and guidance.

“The multi-agency approach is to be commended. As a regular attendee of Wrexham Council’s ‘Gold’ strategic meetings, which were set up to tackle substance misuse in the town, I will ensure the group is aware of the good work and encourage relevant bodies to support the community hub moving forward.”

“I am looking forward to visiting the community hub and meeting with service users in the coming weeks.”