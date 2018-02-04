SWILG campaigners stage free community event in Wrexham

A community came together to spread awareness of a disability benefit campaign.

Live music and performances were staged at Set The Bar next to Wrexham Bus Station, in aid of the Save The Welsh Independent Living Campaign (SWILG).

Wrexham One World Community Choir, Luke Gallagher and Jamie Hamilton gave up their time to support the efforts spearheaded by disability campaigner and former Leader journalist Nathan Lee Davies.

The Welsh Government became responsible for supporting those who had been receiving Independent Living Fund payments after the UK government closed the scheme in June 2015.

According to the charity Disability Rights UK, Welsh Independent Living Grant funding will continue during 2017-2018, but local councils will meet with the people receiving them to discuss the replacement support they need – by March 31, 2019, all recipients will receive their support from local councils.

To find out more about the campaign, search for @SaveWILG on Facebook.