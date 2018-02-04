Police appeal for information after man robbed in Mold while walking home

A man was robbed as he walked home in Mold on Saturday night.

North Wales Police have issued an appeal for information in relation to two men they want to speak to in connection with a robbery on February 3.

Posting on the South Flintshire Policing Team Facebook page, officers said between 10.35pm and 10.55pm a man left a location on Earl Road, heading towards Clayton Road.

At some point before approaching Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, the man was robbed, with two male offenders seen running down Clayton Road, entering either Maes Y March or Ash Grove.

The victim’s wallet containing bank cards, store cards and a driving licence were taken as well as car and house keys and a mobile phone.

The men are described as slim build, in early to mid 20s, one with a beard and another carrying a backpack.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area at that time or out walking their dog who has been seen on CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number RC18013813.