Missing male may have used Wrexham railway station

A missing person may have used a Wrexham train station to get to London.

North Wales Police are keen to locate William Hutcsh, who has been missing from the Bala area since midday on Friday, February 2,

Officers think it is likely he used a Wrexham station to get to the London area.

William is described as a slim male of Afro-Caribbean ethnicity, around 5'7 tall with a London accent.

He was last seen wearing a grey top with a North Face body warmer and grey Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number 19746.