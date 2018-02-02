Multi-storey car park needed at Wrexham Maelor Hospital to sort out problem, health bosses warned

Health bosses have been told to sort out parking problems at Wrexham Maelor Hospital after growing concerns about people missing appointments and drivers misusing the free parking facilities.

Wrexham county councillor Carrie Harper said it was a long-standing problem but claimed nothing had been done in practice by health board chiefs to address the issue.

She said: “I’ve experienced problems parking while visiting relatives at the hospital and am concerned that the parking facility at the hospital is being abused by a small minority who park up without visiting the hospital.

“It’s two years since Plaid Cymru called for a multi-storey car park to be built to meet growing demand and, while some new parking has been provided, this hasn’t met that demand.

“A multi-storey car park could do so and would enable staff, patients and visitors to park more quickly and conveniently.

“The abuse of free parking by a small minority who do not use the hospital also has to be addressed.

“Parking passes or tokens for staff, patients and visitors can be issued quite easily and that would then prevent those who take advantage of the situation.

“There would need to be an exit barrier as well but this is commonplace in many other public authorities and surely not beyond the wit of the health board to organise.”

Cllr Harper also called for better public transport to link the hospital to reduce demand on the car parks.

Earlier this week the Leader reported the safety fears of Martin Robinson, of Shotton, who complained to the health board after attending the hospital for a routine appointment with his partner.

He was shocked to see dozens of cars parked illegally and reported seeing elderly people and mums with babies forced to walk in the road because paths were blocked.

A Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board spokesman said: “We recognise parking is a challenge on the Maelor site and to try to ease parking pressures.

“We have already met with contractors and the fire safety officer and we are currently looking at a range of options that will improve pedestrian safety on the site and prevent problem parking.”