Give it a chance! Calls on public to support £4.5m Wrexham arts hub Ty Pawb

The opening of a multi-million pound arts hub could kickstart the regeneration of Wrexham.

Ty Pawb is due to open with a bang on April 2 and business leaders in Wrexham have called on residents to help make it a success.

The £4.5 million facility, jointly funded by Wrexham Council, Welsh Government and the Arts Council of Wales, is currently under construction at the People’s Market.

Nigel Lewis said: “This is the type of thing that kickstarted the regeneration of Liverpool and it could do the same here.

“I feel we need to get behind it and use it as a catalyst to drive the town forward.

“At the end of the day, whatever anyone’s preconceptions are about the project and about what has happened or not happened, we have to realise that this is a massive investment in the town.

“I don’t think there has been this much public sector spending on the arts in Wrexham in my lifetime.

“Everyone needs to give it a chance, get behind it and get involved because you can’t undo the past but you can move forward.

“People have been critical of it but I feel it has been a catalyst that has started the

regeneration of Henblas Street by giving the private sector the confidence to buy and invest there.”

Not-for-profit organisation FOCUS Wales – which organises the town’s annual music and arts festival of the same name – was awarded the contract to organise the official opening event for Ty Pawb.

Wrexham Council also announced just after New Year that the first exhibition, which will launch Ty Pawb’s rolling programme of arts and cultural events, will be ‘Is this Planet Earth?’ from April 2 to June 24.

Made up of the work of 10 different artists, the exhibition will explore what the earth might look like in the future, with a strong focus on environmental and ecological changes.