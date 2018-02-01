Wrexham and Flintshire school gradings: How did your school shape up?

Welsh Government figures revealing the ranking of schools across Wrexham and Flintshire have been released.

Education secretary Kirsty Williams announced the latest rankings covering the last 12 months, which rates every school across the country as red, amber, yellow or green.

The system places all the primary and secondary schools in the country into one of four categories based on a colour to demonstrate the level of support they need.

The colours range from green – reserved for the best performing schools – through to yellow, amber and red for the worst.
Nationwide, 85.3 per cent of primary schools and 68.3 per cent of secondary schools are now in the green and yellow categories.

This increase from last year continues the upward trend since 2015.

There has been a very small rise in the proportion of red schools – those identified as needing most support – by 0.4 percentage points in the primary sector and 2.9 percentage points in the secondary sector.

Forty five per cent of special schools have been categorised as green, and needing less support, with no schools categorised as red and in need of most support.

In Wrexham, 19 schools have been ranked green. In contrast, two primary schools and three secondary schools have been categorised as red – Acton Primary School, Brymbo St Mary’s, Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Ysgol Bryn Alyn and Rhosnesni High School.

In neighbouring Flintshire, 27 schools were ranked green and just one, Ysgol Treffynnon, was classed as red.

Schools in Wrexham:

Green

  • The Rofft CP
  • Ysgol Acrefair
  • Alexandra CP
  • Brynteg CP
  • Rhosddu County Primary
  • Rhostyllen CP
  • Ysgol Deiniol CP
  • Barker’s Lane CP
  • Wat’s Dyke County Primary
  • Ysgol Sant Dunawd
  • Ysgol Heulfan
  • Rhosymedre Community Primary
  • Victoria Community Primary
  • St Peter’s School
  • St Giles Controlled Primary School
  • St Mary’s RC Primary
  • St Mary’s Church In Wales
  • St Christopher’s School
  • The Maelor school, Penley

Yellow

  • Froncysyllte
  • Garth CP
  • Ysgol Cynddelw
  • Llanarmon DC
  • Pontfadog
  • Cefn Mawr CP
  • Ysgol Maes-Y-Llan, Ruabon
  • Ysgol Min y Ddol
  • Bwlchgwyn School
  • Black Lane CP
  • Ysgol Bryn Tabor
  • Holt CP School
  • Ysgol Bodhyfryd
  • Ysgol ID Hooson
  • Ysgol Plas Coch
  • Penygelli CP School
  • Hafod Y Wern CP
  • Gwenfro CP
  • Park CP, Llay
  • Ysgol Maes y Mynydd
  • Gwersyllt CP
  • Penycae CP
  • Ysgol y Waun, Chirk
  • Ysgol Bro Alun, Gwersyllt
  • Borras Park CP
  • Pentre Church In Wales
  • Borderbrook School
  • Bronington Church In Wales
  • Madras School, Penley
  • St Chad’s Church In Wales, Hanmer
  • All Saints’, Gresford
  • St Mary’s Overton
  • St Paul’s Voluntary Aided
  • Darland High School
  • St Joseph’s Catholic And Anglican High

Amber

  • Ysgol Tan-y-Fron
  • Ysgol Penrhyn, New Broughton
  • Ysgol Yr Hafod, Johnstown
  • Eyton Primary School
  • Minera
  • St Anne’s Catholic Primary
  • Ysgol y Grango
  • Ysgol Rhiwabon
  • Ysgol Clywedog

Red

  • Acton Primary
  • Brymbo Aided (St. Mary’s)
  • Ysgol Morgan Llwyd
  • Ysgol Bryn Alyn
  • Rhosnesni High School

Schools in Flintshire:

Green

  • Ewloe Green
  • Ysgol Gwynedd CP
  • Northop Hall
  • Sealand CP
  • Sychdyn CP
  • Trelogan Primary
  • Ysgol Bro Carmel
  • Sandycroft CP
  • Gwernymynydd CP School
  • Ysgol Bryn Coch
  • Mountain Lane Primary School
  • Golftyn CP
  • Y Waun
  • Southdown CP
  • Wepre Community School
  • Cornist Park CP
  • Ysgol Mynydd Isa
  • Broughton Primary School
  • Ysgol Cae’r Nant
  • Ysgol Penyffordd
  • St John The Baptist VA School
  • Nercwys VA
  • Hawarden Village VA
  • Derwen Foundation School
  • Pen Coch
  • Alun School
  • Castell Alun High School

Yellow

  • Ysgol Glan Aber
  • Ysgol Merllyn
  • Westwood CP
  • Ysgol Maesglas
  • Ysgol Gymraeg Mornant
  • Ysgol Estyn Community School
  • Ysgol Glanrafon
  • Wood Memorial Primary School
  • Bryn Pennant CP
  • Rhos Helyg School
  • Ysgol Terrig
  • Ysgol Bryn Deva
  • Ysgol Y Foel, Cilcain
  • Brynford CP
  • Ysgol Bryn Gwalia
  • Saltney Ferry CP
  • Ysgol Gwenffrwd
  • Abermorddu CP
  • Drury Primary School
  • Ysgol Derwenfa CP
  • Penarlag CP
  • Owen Jones CP
  • Gronant Primary School
  • Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti
  • Ysgol Parc Y Llan
  • Ysgol Ty Ffynnon
  • Ysgol Maes-Y-Felin
  • Nannerch V.C.P. School
  • Ysgol Yr Esgob C In W
  • St Mary’s
  • St Winefrides
  • St David’s Catholic Primary School
  • St Anthony’s Catholic Primary
  • Venerable Edward Morgan Rc
  • Trelawnyd
  • Ysgol Y Llan VA Primary School Whitford
  • St. Ethelwolds
  • Ysgol Maes Hyfryd
  • Elfed High School
  • Flint High School
  • Connah’s Quay High School
  • Argoed High School

Amber

  • Bryn Garth CP
  • Lixwm CP
  • Queensferry CP
  • Hawarden High School
  • St. David’s High School
  • Maes Garmon
  • St. Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Red

  • Ysgol Treffynnon

