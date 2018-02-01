Wrexham and Flintshire school gradings: How did your school shape up?

Welsh Government figures revealing the ranking of schools across Wrexham and Flintshire have been released.

Education secretary Kirsty Williams announced the latest rankings covering the last 12 months, which rates every school across the country as red, amber, yellow or green.

The system places all the primary and secondary schools in the country into one of four categories based on a colour to demonstrate the level of support they need.

The colours range from green – reserved for the best performing schools – through to yellow, amber and red for the worst.

Nationwide, 85.3 per cent of primary schools and 68.3 per cent of secondary schools are now in the green and yellow categories.

This increase from last year continues the upward trend since 2015.

There has been a very small rise in the proportion of red schools – those identified as needing most support – by 0.4 percentage points in the primary sector and 2.9 percentage points in the secondary sector.

Forty five per cent of special schools have been categorised as green, and needing less support, with no schools categorised as red and in need of most support.

In Wrexham, 19 schools have been ranked green. In contrast, two primary schools and three secondary schools have been categorised as red – Acton Primary School, Brymbo St Mary’s, Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Ysgol Bryn Alyn and Rhosnesni High School.

In neighbouring Flintshire, 27 schools were ranked green and just one, Ysgol Treffynnon, was classed as red.

Schools in Wrexham:

Green

The Rofft CP

Ysgol Acrefair

Alexandra CP

Brynteg CP

Rhosddu County Primary

Rhostyllen CP

Ysgol Deiniol CP

Barker’s Lane CP

Wat’s Dyke County Primary

Ysgol Sant Dunawd

Ysgol Heulfan

Rhosymedre Community Primary

Victoria Community Primary

St Peter’s School

St Giles Controlled Primary School

St Mary’s RC Primary

St Mary’s Church In Wales

St Christopher’s School

The Maelor school, Penley

Yellow

Froncysyllte

Garth CP

Ysgol Cynddelw

Llanarmon DC

Pontfadog

Cefn Mawr CP

Ysgol Maes-Y-Llan, Ruabon

Ysgol Min y Ddol

Bwlchgwyn School

Black Lane CP

Ysgol Bryn Tabor

Holt CP School

Ysgol Bodhyfryd

Ysgol ID Hooson

Ysgol Plas Coch

Penygelli CP School

Hafod Y Wern CP

Gwenfro CP

Park CP, Llay

Ysgol Maes y Mynydd

Gwersyllt CP

Penycae CP

Ysgol y Waun, Chirk

Ysgol Bro Alun, Gwersyllt

Borras Park CP

Pentre Church In Wales

Borderbrook School

Bronington Church In Wales

Madras School, Penley

St Chad’s Church In Wales, Hanmer

All Saints’, Gresford

St Mary’s Overton

St Paul’s Voluntary Aided

Darland High School

St Joseph’s Catholic And Anglican High

Amber

Ysgol Tan-y-Fron

Ysgol Penrhyn, New Broughton

Ysgol Yr Hafod, Johnstown

Eyton Primary School

Minera

St Anne’s Catholic Primary

Ysgol y Grango

Ysgol Rhiwabon

Ysgol Clywedog

Red

Acton Primary

Brymbo Aided (St. Mary’s)

Ysgol Morgan Llwyd

Ysgol Bryn Alyn

Rhosnesni High School

Schools in Flintshire:

Green

Ewloe Green

Ysgol Gwynedd CP

Northop Hall

Sealand CP

Sychdyn CP

Trelogan Primary

Ysgol Bro Carmel

Sandycroft CP

Gwernymynydd CP School

Ysgol Bryn Coch

Mountain Lane Primary School

Golftyn CP

Y Waun

Southdown CP

Wepre Community School

Cornist Park CP

Ysgol Mynydd Isa

Broughton Primary School

Ysgol Cae’r Nant

Ysgol Penyffordd

St John The Baptist VA School

Nercwys VA

Hawarden Village VA

Derwen Foundation School

Pen Coch

Alun School

Castell Alun High School

Yellow

Ysgol Glan Aber

Ysgol Merllyn

Westwood CP

Ysgol Maesglas

Ysgol Gymraeg Mornant

Ysgol Estyn Community School

Ysgol Glanrafon

Wood Memorial Primary School

Bryn Pennant CP

Rhos Helyg School

Ysgol Terrig

Ysgol Bryn Deva

Ysgol Y Foel, Cilcain

Brynford CP

Ysgol Bryn Gwalia

Saltney Ferry CP

Ysgol Gwenffrwd

Abermorddu CP

Drury Primary School

Ysgol Derwenfa CP

Penarlag CP

Owen Jones CP

Gronant Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Croes Atti

Ysgol Parc Y Llan

Ysgol Ty Ffynnon

Ysgol Maes-Y-Felin

Nannerch V.C.P. School

Ysgol Yr Esgob C In W

St Mary’s

St Winefrides

St David’s Catholic Primary School

St Anthony’s Catholic Primary

Venerable Edward Morgan Rc

Trelawnyd

Ysgol Y Llan VA Primary School Whitford

St. Ethelwolds

Ysgol Maes Hyfryd

Elfed High School

Flint High School

Connah’s Quay High School

Argoed High School

Amber

Bryn Garth CP

Lixwm CP

Queensferry CP

Hawarden High School

St. David’s High School

Maes Garmon

St. Richard Gwyn Catholic High School

Red