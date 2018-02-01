Parking mad! Staff, patients and visitors all echo fears that situation at Wrexham Maelor Hospital is 'out of control'

Spending an hour finding a space, being late for appointments and shifts, as well as missed hospital deliveries, are just some of the problems blighting motorists at Wrexham Maelor Hospital as a result of the car park chaos.

The Leader reported on Wednesday how safety fears had been sparked after parking at the facility was dubbed “out of control”.

Martin Robinson, of Shotton, complained to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board after being shocked to see dozens of cars parked illegally and reported seeing elderly people and mums with babies forced to walk in the road because paths were blocked.

He had attended the hospital for a routine appointment with his partner when he saw the extent of the problem.

Mr Robinson called for the situation to be resolved before someone was hurt and Betsi officials said they were looking at a range of options to improve pedestrian safety and prevent problem parking.

Responding to the story on the Leader’s Facebook page, Catherine Pritchard said: ” I work at the Maelor and it’s a nightmare for me to park when I come on duty at midday.

“They should enforce a barrier system and number plate recognition system, staff could have barrier release built into their identity cards.

“We have had numerous deliveries of essential dialysis consumables, not delivered because the lorry driver is unable to get near to the building.

“If you approach an “illegal” parker, you get a torrent of verbal abuse.”

Laura Sharp said the problem was exacerbated by people not even visiting the hospital using the car park.

She said: “People are not just parking anywhere because they simply need to get to their appointments or visit sick relatives.

”It amazes me how many people I see park and then go across to catch the bus to town either for work or to shop – now that is taking the biscuit.”

Lauren Marubbi suggested introducing a charge as a way of tackling the problem.

“Oswestry hospital charge £2.50 for 24 hours and its never packed and the building is stunning.

“The parking charge in Wrexham could benefit the hospital in many ways if done correctly.”

Liz Collison said: “I was at the Maelor yesterday, the parking was shocking and we had to walk in the road as well as so many vehicles parked on pavements.

“I haven’t seen it so bad in a while. A multi-storey car park is a great idea.”

Melanie Bradley added: “Every time I have had an outpatient appointment at Wrexham the parking has been horrendous.

“I’m sure some people are parking there for work and leaving their cars there all day long.

“Why are those ticket machines not working anymore? They didn’t charge but at least you could see how long the car had been parked there.

“When they were working there was definitely more spaces available.

“It’s a nightmare to go to any appointment there and you have to allow a lot of extra time so you can just drive around and around to find a space.

“Having a hospital appointment is stressful enough without the added pressure of trying to find a space. The health board certainly need to do something to change it before there is an accident.”

Michelle Davies said: “I was in hospital for a three night stay and my husband saw a guy park up, take his bike out of his boot then cycle off towards town. He struggled everyday to find a space even in the huge overflow carpark.

2There are some very selfish people, they need to maybe have some sort of system where a ticket gets validated at your appointment or the ward you are visiting to stop these people who are getting free parking then walking to town.”

Kelly Hopkins said: “When the parking in town was free throughout December it wasn’t as bad. I’m not saying it was perfect but it was nothing like this. I think that says it all really.”

Carole Cresswell said: “Yes, I agree it’s appalling. We visited our newly born granddaughter last week for afternoon visiting. There wasn’t one space on the car park.

“In desperation we parked on Morrison’s and walked back. I know this is not fair to their customers but the car park wasn’t busy. It’s a long walk in dreadful weather and like the complainant we had to walk in the road dodging on coming traffic and silly drivers making shockingly dangerous maneouvres to get their cars in to small gaps on the foot paths and the grass (which is now churned up mud).

“Please sort the parking out.”

Emma-Claire Adams added: “I was there a couple of weeks ago and it took me well over an hour to park. Once I did some idiot decided to park across the back of mine so I couldn’t get out – I also had to climb into my car through the boot as the cars both sides of mine had parked that close I couldn’t get to the door.

“People were dodging oncoming cars with wheelchairs as they couldn’t get on the path because of all the cars parked along it. I’m due back there in a few weeks time and I’m already dreading the hassle of parking. It’s a joke.”

As reported in the Leader yesterday, a Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board spokesman said: “We recognise parking is a challenge on the Maelor site and to try to ease parking pressures.

“We have additional staff who patrol the site on a daily basis to assist motorists and keep traffic flowing.

“People attending the Maelor can also visit the parking office on the main car park where staff have access to CCTV of the all parking areas and they can search for suitable, safe parking spaces.

“We have already met with contractors and the fire safety officer and we are currently looking at a range of options that will improve pedestrian safety on the site and prevent problem parking.”