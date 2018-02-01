Labour leader Jeremy Cornyn on election trail in Deeside

The leader of the Labour Party has praised Jack Sargeant for an “incredible job” and as a “voice for the future”.

Jeremy Corbyn joined the campaign trail in Shotton ahead of Tuesday’s Alyn and Deeside by-election.

Jack Sargeant, 23, is fighting for the seat previously held by his late father Carl, who was found dead at the family home on November 7 just days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children.

Mr Sargeant will content the seat against Sarah Atherton of the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru’s Carrie Harper, Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate Donna Lalek and Duncan Rees from Wales Green Party.

The visit by the Labour Party leader came just 24 hours after deputy leader Tom Watson, MP for West Bromwich East in the West Midlands, visited Connah’s Quay Nomads FC with Mr Sargeant.

Out on the doorstep Mr Corbyn told the Leader of his pride at the choice of Welsh Labour candidate.

He said: “This is not the election any of us wanted and it’s in terrible and tragic circumstances.

“I’m so pleased that Jack has been selected as our candidate and despite everything, because it’s not an easy situation for him and his family to be in.

“He’s done an incredible job in getting the message out there.

“He’s knocked on 12,000 doors already and with many more to go in the last few days of this campaign.

“I’m very, very hopeful Jack is going to be elected to represent this community, to represent young people in the Assembly and be such a great voice for the future, so I’m really proud to be here.”

Mr Corbyn, flanked by shadow secretary of state for Wales Christina Rees and Chris Ruane, MP for Vale of Clwyd, joined Mr Sargeant on the doorstep after addressing party members at Connah’s Quay Labour Club.

Thanking the Islington North MP, Mr Sargeant said: “It’s an absolute honour to be here with Jeremy and Christina, and with Tom on Wednesday.

“We’ve had fantastic support from a lot of politicians and the local constituents as well.”

Following the leafleting Mr Corbyn joined Mr Sargeant on a visit to Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay.