Firefighters spend more than five hours tackling barn blaze in Holywell

A barn blaze in the early hours is suspected as arson.

Multiple fire crews were called to a fire off Moor Lane, Holywell, at around 2.30am.

Pumps from Flint, Holywell, Deeside and St Asaph tackled the fire for more than five hours.

A police helicopter was used to try and locate suspects responsible for the fire after North Wales Police tweeted they were attending an arson in the town.

The National Police Air Service helicopter crew based in Barton, near Manchester, tweeted they were on duty assisting with a suspect search following a “suspicious fire” at 3.15am.