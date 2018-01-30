Trial of Shotton woman who denies murdering and poisoning her baby son has been delayed

The trial of a woman who denies murdering and poisoning her baby son has been delayed.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton, was due to go on trial yesterday at Mold Crown Court.

Today the case was mentioned by Mr Justice Clive Lewis, who appeared via a live television link from Swansea Crown Court.

He explained that due to unforeseen circumstances the trial he was currently doing at Swansea had overrun.

One of the defendants had been taken ill and there had been a number of adjournments.

That trial, he said, was back on track and he fixed Turtle’s trial to start at Mold on Thursday, February 8.

He apologised to the defendant, who sat in the dock, but he said they were doing their best to get the trial started as soon as possible.

He said it would not be sensible to re-assign the trial to another judge given that he had case managed it for some time.

Defending barrister Gordon Cole QC, who said his client clearly wanted her trial as soon as possible, did not object to the custody time limits, which were due to run out on February 1, being extended.

In October, Turtle pleaded not guilty to a total of six charges.

The defendant is alleged to have murdered her son, seven-week-old James Hughes, in June of last year.

She faces three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison to the tot between May and June.

The trial is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Two of the poison charges relate to allegedly administering an antidepressant drug to James between 31 May and 5 June, 2016, and between June 4 and June 9.

The ill-treatment charges are dated on May 31 and June 3.

The child was taken to hospital from the family home in Ryeland Street, Shotton, on June 9, 2016. He died on June 13.

He was initially treated at the Countess of Chester Hospital and was then transferred to Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where he died.