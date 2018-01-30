Armed police surround car in Queensferry in response to multiple knife wound attack

Police are dealing with an incident near to the Asda superstore in Queensferry.

Armed officers from North Wales surrounded a car on Chester Road East, close to the store, just before 4pm on Tuesday.

The car was stopped in connection with a domestic-related incident in Stoke-on-Trent earlier in the afternoon.

A statement from Staffordshire Police said: "Colleagues from North Wales Police have stopped a car at a supermarket car park in Queensferry.

"We want to speak to the driver in connection with the incident."

A woman has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance with multiple knife wounds following an incident in Longton, Staffordshire.

The incident has led to the closure of roads and heavy traffic congestion in the area.

North Wales Police have tweeted: "Please be aware there is an ongoing incident outside Asda Queensferry on the B5129.

"All surrounding roads including Chester Road East, the entrance from the roundabout and Station road are currently closed.

"Please avoid the area."

The incident is also severely affecting bus services in the area.

More to follow