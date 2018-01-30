Flintshire man banned after driving at 130mph on A548

A steelworks shift worker has admitted driving at 130mph on Deeside.

Jack Dodd, 20, pleaded guilty to breaking the 70mph limit on the A548 on September 20 last year.

Magistrates heard how the case followed footage provided from another driver’s dashcam.

Prosecutor Jim Neary told Flintshire Magistrates Court that a man was driving in Weighbridge Road on Deeside on September 20 and a BMW drove past him and caused his car to rock.

It was caught on the dashcam and the footage had been analysed by experts for the prosecution and defence.

A trial was due to be held but Dodd admitted driving at 130mph.

Dodd, of Woodfield Close in Connah’s Quay, was banned from driving for 40 days and fined £400.

The Flintshire court heard Dodd drove to work and also had family commitments which involved driving.

He hoped he would be able to retain his employment.