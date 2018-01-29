'We're treated like a cash cow' – Fury over Mold car park charge hike

TOWN councillors are furious that their car parks are being “milked like a cash cow” to support the rest of the county.

At their meeting this month, members of Mold Town Council expressed anger at Flintshire Council plans to hike car park charges across the county to raise revenue for the budget.

A report form town centre manager Dave Hill kicked off the debate, concerned that Mold will continue to attract nearly double the charge to any other town.

He said: “The highest increased charge proposed would mean that most Mold car parks would then be £1 for up to three hours and £2 for all day.

“Mold continues to provide 60 per cent of all parking revenues raised in Flintshire and quite clearly by this proposal the county council sees Mold visitors as an easier target ‘to milk’ much more than anywhere else.

“Many members will recall that when parking charges were scrapped in Flintshire, Mold continued to keep them which led to us establishing an investment fund for the town of circa £140,000 per year.

“When parking charges were re-introduced by Flintshire Council they quite arbitrarily increased the town’s charges more than anywhere else and declared that Mold could keep 10 per cent of the difference between elsewhere and Mold, which amounted to around £6,000 per year.

“Whilst we continue to argue that this is unfair and unreasonable, Flintshire Council has maintained its position, using revenue raised in Mold for wider council activity and in other areas of the county.

“Despite numerous requests, even this very modest sum has not been forthcoming for the past two years and been unable to achieve promised infrastructure improvement work even to town car parks.”

Mr Hill said Mold is the “only” identified visitor destination town in Flintshire and acts as a “service centre hub” for 60,000 people from across the wider Flintshire and Denbighshire area.

“As such, investment in the visitor infrastructure is very important, if we are to maintain visitor numbers and meet local expectations,” he said.

He added that it was “critically important” therefore the town maintains a quality visitor experience, through ensuring that the town’s public space, facilities and wider experience is of a good standard.

“Flintshire Council does not appear to care enough about Mold’s ongoing prosperity by even allowing the town to invest a reasonable amount from its own parking revenues, which it continually raises.

“As far as parking and other areas are concerned, Mold is clearly seen as the principal cash cow for Flintshire Council, however it appears that Flintshire Council, given its behaviour to date, refuses to acknowledge that all cows must be cared for and fed.”

Mr Hill was supported by Mold South county councillor Geoff Collett who said: “I’m very unhappy it is proposed to charge twice the rate of every other town in Flintshire”.

Mold East county councillor Chris Bithell added that he felt the charges were “grossly unfair”.

Broncoed ward councillor Gareth Williams said: “We are talking about a 400 per cent rise in the last three years.

“I don’t mind paying our share but when they are going to shut our [New Street] toilets in September, a 400 per cent increase in three years is just not fair.

“They will take nearly half a million pounds out of Mold in the next few years and we should tell the leader of the council to put some charges on the Deeside strip and keep our toilets open.

“The New Street car park is the biggest cash cow in the county and it’s falling apart.”

Members voted to write a letter of motion to Flintshire Council calling for a “level playing feld” when it comes to parking charges across the county.

The parking charge increases will be discussed at the next full meeting of Flintshire Council on January 30, and decided on by the authority’s cabinet at their meeting on February 20.

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer Streetscene and transportation, said: “The agreement with Mold Town Council is still active and has not changed from previous years.

“The funding is being held by the council and will be provided for schemes in the town once they have been identified by the town council.”