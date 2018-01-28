Volkswagens and Audis are most likely targets for car thieves, warns Flintshire police chief

A police inspector has dubbed two types of vehicles as the most likely target for criminals.

Insp Darren Whibberley, of Flintshire South Policing Team, said that Audi and Volkswagen are the most likely to attract criminals targeting houses in the area.

Owners of these vehicle models should consider additional security arrangements around them, and anyone seeking advice should contact North Wales Police (NWP) on 101, or through their social media accounts.

Insp Whibberley said: “High-powered Audi and Volkswagens are the vehicle of choice for criminals involved in house burglaries, particularly of theft of Asian gold.

“In Asian culture, after marriage part of the dowry is that gold is given from a family member.

“This is standard across the Asian community, and thieves know that this gold is in most houses with Asian occupants.

“There have been offences in Cheshire of this type, and the policing forces on the eastern area of North Wales has been very active in the last few months, visiting Asian families issuing advice, and target hardening in an attempt to prevent further offences committed in Wales, and Flintshire.”

Insp Whibberley urged Audi and Volkswagen owners to reconsider their security options, and said that “old-fashioned steering wheel locks are regaining popularity.

He approved of the steering locks as: “A lot of technology has improved in cars, but if thieves can get into a vehicle by other means, it’s another thing if they cannot move the car.

“Security locks are also a visual deterrent from the outset. If criminals see a clamp on the wheel in the driveway, there is a likelihood that the criminal will see that the owner is wise to security and move on to the next address.”