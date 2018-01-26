Which ones do you like best? Wrexham AFC fans to have their say on next season's new kits

Wrexham AFC fans will once again get to have their say on the Reds new kit.

With boss Dean Keates currently spearheading a promotion charge, it could be the look the players sport when the club finally makes it back into the Football League.

A vote will be held and fans can choose home and away kits, with three options available for both.

Kits will be manufactured and supplied by Macron for the third season in a row.

Macron took over the deal from Adidas in 2016-17 after club officials decided the deal included improved commercial terms, guaranteed stock levels, a wider range of sizes and an exciting leisurewear range to ensure they can meet fans’ expectations.

The club members poll is now open and fans can have their say by going to www.wst.org.uk and choosing their preferred home and away options.