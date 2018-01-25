Kitchen blaze in Wrexham caused by cooking left unattended

UNATTENDED cooking was the cause of a kitchen blaze in a Wrexham home, fire chiefs have confirmed.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an alert of an alarm activation at a flat in Coopers Close, just after 6am.

Two crews from Wrexham were sent to the address where it was discovered that a kitchen fire had already been put out.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader one casualty was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene.

The fire, which happened after cooking was left unattended, caused 70 per cent smoke damage to the whole flat, as well as three square metres of fire damage in the kitchen.

The incident was declared over at 7.25am.