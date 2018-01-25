Firefighters called to Wrexham Maelor Hospital

A HOSPITAL was evacuated after a fire broke out in a non-patient area.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received an alert at 9.30am this morning that fire alarms were sounding in Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

One crew from the town was dispatched and remains at the scene.

A spokesman for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board told the Leader: “There was a small fire in a non-patient area and an evacuation was made as a precaution.

”It is now under control and did not affect patients. Everyone is now back in but the fire service is still there investigating.”