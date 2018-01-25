Concerns for missing 16-year-old boy from Buckley

Concerns have been raised for a teenager missing from Buckley.
David Rhys Atkinson, 16, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information relating to David's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference W009063.
MISSING PERSON – David Rhys Atkinson 16yrs is missing from his home address in Buckley. He was last seen yesterday 25/01/2018 at 14:00. Any sightings please contact North Wales Police on tel. 101. Quoting ref. W009063. pic.twitter.com/6p3GmOIe8o— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 25, 2018
