Concerns for missing 16-year-old boy from Buckley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised for a teenager missing from Buckley.

David Rhys Atkinson, 16, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information relating to David's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference W009063.

