Road closed after lorry overturned near Gledrid

Motorists have been warned they may face delays after a lorry overturned near Gledrid.

Traffic Wales reported that the A5 in both directions (Halton A483 to Chirk Gledrid) was closed just before 1am this morning.

Local diversions were put in place earlier but Traffic Wales advised at about 8.10am that the A5 southbound had been cleared.

A5 at Gledrid roundabout, Gobowen to Chirk is currently closed whilst an overturned lorry is recovered and the road is repaired. Please avoid area.#Oswestry — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) January 24, 2018

A spokesman for Traffic Wales said: "Expect long delays due to the earlier closure."