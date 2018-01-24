House blaze after chip pan left unattended in Cefn Mawr

A HOUSE blaze was caused by an unattended chip pan, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 7pm last night reporting a fire at a home in Mille Lane, Cefn Mawr.

Two crews attended the scene – one from Johnstown and another from Chirk.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera, as well as carrying out a home fire safety check on the property.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader the incident was caused by an unattended chip pan. Nobody was injured.

The damage was confined to the kitchen area of the property.