Driver and passenger fled scene of crash in Llandegla

A DRIVER and passenger fled the scene of a crash.

Emergency services were called to a smash involving a white Ford Transit van and a Nissan 4x4 at the traffic lights near the Crown Hotel, Llandgela, at about 6.30pm yesterday.

But before police and firefighters arrived, the driver and passenger of the van had left the scene.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 6.40pm and two crews from Wrexham were sent to the scene, where it was understood the driver of the van was trapped within the vehicle.

However when firefighters arrived at the site they found the driver had fled the scene, a fire and rescue service spokesman told the Leader.

The incident was declared over just after 7pm.

A North Wales Police spokesman asked anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver and passenger of the van to call 101 quoting reference W008539.