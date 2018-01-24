Canoeist drowned in Llangollen after capsizing in freezing temperatures, inquest hears

An inquest has been opened into the death of an army reservist whose kayak overturned in the River Dee at Llangollen.

Kevin Larkin, 28, was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester after being rescued from the river on Sunday, January 7, but died the following day.

Mr Larkin, a joiner from Woodhill Road in Colwyn Bay, was a fusilier with the 3rd Battalion Royal Welsh Regiment and had been a reservist for five years.

He was with five friends when his kayak capsized near the Horseshoe Falls. The temperature then was about two degrees.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin yesterday, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said he had been informed that Mr Larkin was submerged for some time before being recovered.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and attempts were made to resuscitate him on the journey to Manchester.

No post-mortem examination was called for after the cause of death was given as multi-organ failure as a result of drowning.

The inquest was adjourned to a full hearing in Llandudno in June.