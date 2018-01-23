Wrexham man pretended to find his dog with maggot-infested tumour at roadside to get vet treatment

A Wrexham man has been banned from keeping dogs for three years after he failed to get veterinary care for his dog who was suffering with an ulcerated, infected and maggot infested tumour.

Christopher Stewart Higgins, 52, of Maes Hyfryd, New Rhosrobin, Rhosrobin, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to his Jack Russell terrier cross called Scooby, by failing to provide the necessary veterinary care for an infected tumour which had become maggot infested.

On 22 July last year, Higgins took Scooby to a layby and pretended he had just come across the unwell dog. A vet happened to be driving by and stopped and took the dog back to her surgery.

But Scooby was put to sleep on veterinary advice that day to prevent any further suffering.

RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton, who attended the veterinary surgery where Scooby was taken to, said: “This is such an awful case which involved the serious neglect of a dog, who was suffering unnecessarily.

"The pictures of the tumour are very graphic and show the horrific condition of Scooby. The tumour had become ulcerated and during the hot weather had become infested with maggots and seriously infected. The vet also found Scooby to be very thin.

"It is just so sad that it came to this and Scooby wasn’t able to be saved. Mr Higgins is very remorseful.”

As well as a three year ban on keeping dogs, magistrates ordered Higgins to pay costs of £375.60 a fine of £120 and a £30 victim surcharge.