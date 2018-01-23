Piano playing Ruth in tune for her 102nd birthday at Buckley care home

A resident of a Buckley care home celebrated her 102nd birthday by practising the hymns she will play for a weekly Sunday service.

Ruth Lockwood has been a full-time resident of Flintshire Council operated Marleyfield House Care Home in Nant Mawr Road for the past two years and is the eldest of four centenarians living at the

32-room facility.

Ruth, who spent her 102nd birthday enjoying the company of family and friends who dropped in her to wish her well says she puts her long life down to keeping busy and not being lazy.

She said: “I lived most of my life in New Moston, Manchester, but moved over to North Wales to live with my son, Tony, and daughter-in-law Marian about 23 years ago. I then moved into Marleyfield House and I’m so well looked after.

“No-one would choose to live in a care home, I’d prefer to be in my own home but that’s no longer possible. But I really like it here and the staff are marvellous and really take excellent care of us all.”

She added: “I learnt the piano when I was about 14 and still like to play now. I play every week for the Sunday service for all the other residents. Tony, my son, had my piano brought here and he keeps it tuned by bringing a piano tuner in.

“I joined the Salvation Army a long time ago and played the piano for them. I don’t play as often as I used to but having my piano here means I can still play whenever I feel like it.

“I like to read; in fact I read a lot. I like romance books as long as they aren’t too sloppy but my favourite books are historical novels from the war years. I remember the war very well. A bomb dropped on the laundry very near to our house.

“And I still enjoy playing Scrabble. The thing is you have to keep busy and keep your mind active, that’s important. Being lazy doesn’t do anyone any good.”

Former Shell research scientist Tony Lockwood, 78, said: “Mum is really well and is so switched on. She remains an avid reader and will get through a couple of books a week. Born in 1916 she married my father, Leslie Lockwood, in 1937. Dad died around 30 years ago now.

“He was an engineer and in the war he worked in Oxford on the instrument panels for Lancaster bombers. Mum did train as a shorthand typist but really spent most of her life as a housewife and mum.

“She has two granddaughters, Tania who is 52 and Sharon who is 48. There are no great grandchildren.”

He added: “Mum came to live with Marian and I and went to Marleyfield House for respite when we went away on holiday. She only moved in permanently when she was 100.”

Buckley mayoress Jeanne Hutchinson, the wife of Buckley Pentrobin Independent Alliance county councillor Dennis Hutchinson, also dropped in to wish Ruth a very happy 102nd birthday.

She said: “I know Ruth really well and see her almost daily as Dennis’ mum Lily, who is 101-years-old, is also a resident here.

“Ruth is a wonderful lady and I wanted to wish her all the best on what is a joyous occasion.”

Buckley Bistre West county councillors, Liberal Democrat Neville Phillips OBE JP and newly elected Labour member Andy Williams also dropped in to wish Ruth many happy returns.

Andy Williams added: “It’s amazing to see someone of 102 still able to play the piano. I hope I can make it to that age and be as active as Ruth still is - maybe I could learn to play the piano by then!”

Registered manager Margaret Lovell says she was delighted to wish Ruth a very happy birthday and says has no doubt she will be playing the piano for the home’s weekly Sunday service for a long time to come.

She said: “Ruth is an inspiration. She is always active and happy and ready for a chat. She’s an avid reader and very few people will beat her at a game of Scrabble!”