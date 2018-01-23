Missed bin collections accounts for almost half of all formal complaints to Wrexham Council

Missed bin collections account for almost half of all formal council complaints over a six month period, according to a report.

Wrexham Council’s customers, performance, resources and governance scrutiny committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the authority’s customer service and complaints six-monthly report.

The report states that from April to September last year 100 formal complaints were made to the council, 42 of which related specifically to missed waste collections.

According to the report, 72 of the formal complaints were either fully or partially upheld and nine were escalated to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Other formal complaints made to the council included 14 over repairs in the housing and economy department, eight regarding estate management, seven relating to streetscene and four over planning, among others. The council received 119 formal complaints during the same time period a year earlier.

Wrexham Council also received 234 informal complaints between April and September 2017, which is less than half the amount received during the same time period the year before.

A total of 98 compliments were received by the authority between April and September last year, the majority of which related to housing and economy, environment and planning, adult social care and children’s social care.

The report also looks at the council’s performance in various areas including social media and website use.

According to figures, during the same six month time period last year the authority saw an increase in digital contact including a 285 per cent increase in subscribers to the ‘My Account’ used by residents to view and pay council tax, among other features.

Other increases include a 16 per cent boost in social media followers and a 10 per cent increase in Welsh visits to its website.

However the only area the council has flagged up as ‘red’ is its progress in signing up a percentage of the working population to the ‘My Account’ service. The target for April to September 2017 was 15 per cent, but the figures show the actual total recorded was 0.10 per cent.

The report goes on to explain: “Wrexham Council has a corporate priority to continue to modernise our services.

“We are committed to developing our on-line services to allow more customers to engage with the council digitally.

“We are also committed to supporting those customers who are less comfortable or unable to use digital channels through the continued provision of traditional channels such as face to face and telephony.”