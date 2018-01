A road had to be closed after a lorry left the carriageway.

A heavy goods vehicle, operated by supermarket giant Aldi, tipped on its side and landed in a hedge on the A541 in Nannerch, near Mold at about 2pm.

North Wales Police advised residents and motorists to stay away from the area and find an alternative route.

Officers tweeted that the road would be closed between two and three hours while the vehicle was recovered.