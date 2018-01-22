Police seek driver of black car after collision in Southsea

POLICE are looking to speak to the driver of a black car following a collision in Southsea.

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash which closed Southsea Road at the Talwrn Road junction yesterday.

North Wales Police have now said they are looking to trace a black VW Passat or Skoda style vehicle which may have been in the area at the time.

The crash was reported online by North Wales Police Wrexham rural team at about 5.30pm.

Anyone who has information about the incident or saw a black car in the area at the time of the crash can contact police on 101 with reference WW076587.