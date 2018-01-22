Mold nurse had major leg muscle removed to stop cancer

A NURSE who had part of her thigh removed after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, has told of her ordeal.

Emma Rowlands, 40, of Nant Derw, Mold, was diagnosed with a sarcoma tumour in February last year, when she suddenly noticed a lump on her right thigh after returning from work.

The shock discovery would lead to the nurse, who was working at Mold Community Hospital at the time, having part of her quad muscle removed in a major operation.

She has spoken about her experience to help others and raise awareness of the disease.

She said: “I stepped out of the shower this particular morning, glanced down and there was a large lump to my inner right thigh,

“I called to my partner, ‘wow I have a lump on my leg’, and bewildered, I was trying to find a cause.

“I’m a staff nurse and had worked a manic busy 10-hour shift the previous day but I didn’t recall bumping or twisting my leg at all.

“There was no bruising, or discolouration and the skin was intact which I thought was very strange, so carried on with my weekend off.

“Gradually over the next few days the swelling got more and more painful, and was not decreasing in size.

“I had been generally unwell with a viral infection for a good eight weeks and had visited the GP a couple of times and had blood tests taken the week before.

“I took myself back to see the GP with this lump on my leg. She examined me and called for another doctor and they were both unsure what this lump was.

“After checking my blood results on the computer, she was concerned and quickly made a referral for me to attend the hospital to see an orthopaedic consultant the following morning.

“Following numerous scans, I was told that my lump was a tumour and could be malignant.

“To say I was shocked was an understatement and I had to return the next day for an MRI scan on my chest, abdomen and pelvis to see if any possible cancer had spread.

“I was referred to a specialist tumour unit in another hospital where I had a biopsy.

“After a two-week wait for the results I was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma, a very rare cancer, which commonly affects younger people.

“My tumour was approximately 9cm [4ins] in diameter, very aggressive growing by the day, but thankfully had not spread anywhere else.

“The consultant suggested I have immediate surgery to remove the sarcoma as it was so aggressive, whereas the usual procedure is to have radiotherapy/chemo beforehand to reduce the size of the tumour before surgery.

“I was booked in for my operation the following Tuesday.

“None of us realised how big the surgery was going to be.

“My whole quad muscle was removed, this was a massive operation and I was in hospital for seven days.

“Everything had moved so fast leaving little time to process anything, leaving a trail of shock and devastation. I was looking at a long road to recovery.”

Emma said that even when recovered, she was told her leg would never be back to normal.

“My mobility was affected and I needed crutches and a wheelchair for a few months later. All the family have been affected by cancer diagnosis and have been a great support.

“I had six weeks of radiotherapy Monday to Friday in Manchester at the Christie Hospital. It was very tiring as well as the travelling every day.”

She added: “Over the past nine months my life has been turned upside down. It is true what they say; cancer changes you.

“I have a permanent impaired knee with stiffness and pain everyday now.

“I’ve tried to return to work twice and failed. I am unable to nurse anymore as the job is too physical, the job I worked so hard to get achieving my degree. Day-to-day feelings comprise of sadness, fear of cancer reoccurence and money worries. But on the bright side I’m now all-clear and I am lucky to survive. Having experienced cancer I have to say it certainly does change the way you look at life.

“I do wonder what caused this tumour to appear. I did ask my surgeon the very same question and she said, ‘I’m afraid its very, very bad luck unfortunately’.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to my partner, the children, partner’s mum and dad, my best friend and friends too.

“I’d also like to sat thank you to all the wonderful staff on Montgomery Unit and Oswald ward for outstanding delivery of care at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry.”

For more information about sarcoma cancer, visit sarcoma.org.uk.