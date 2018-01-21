Woman taken to hospital with minor injuries after car overturns on A483 near Rossett

A WOMAN escaped with minor injuries after her car overturned.

The North West Motorway Policing Group confirmed officers attended a crash on the A483 near Rossett after a car left the carriageway and overturned, following which the driver was taken to hospital.

Traffic Wales reported the crash online just after 3pm.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service told the Leader: “We responded with an emergency ambulance and a woman in her early 20s was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service both confirmed their crews were called to the A483 as the incident was close to the border between Wales and England, but ultimately neither had any involvement in the incident.

(Picture tweeted by North West Motorway Policing Group)