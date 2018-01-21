Snow and ice warning for Wrexham and Llangollen

A YELLOW weather warning for ice and snow is in place across some parts of North East Wales.

The Met Office warning, which covers areas including Wrexham and Llangollen, was put in place at 6am this morning and will end at 6pm tonight.

A Met Office spokesman said: "An area of snow is likely to move eastwards across many central and northern parts of the UK on Sunday.

"The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally. In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, following a very cold night.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “Please take care on the roads this morning. Road conditions are poor in some areas due to snow and ice.”

For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/