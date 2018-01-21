Road closed in Southsea following collision

MOTORISTS have been advised of a road closure following a crash near Wrexham.

North Wales Police Wrexham rural team confirmed on Twitter at about 5.30pm that Southsea Road has been closed at the Talwrn Road junction due to a collision.

In a separate incident, police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones also took to Twitter at 3.25pm to inform motorists that a car had overturned on the A483 northbound, just past Rossett.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service both confirmed their crews were called to the A483 as the incident was close to the border between Wales and England, but ultimately neither had any involvement in the incident.