Overturned Wrexham multiple occupancy homes plan decision is blasted

The overruling of a planning committee decision to refuse permission for a town centre HMO has been blasted.

Brynyffynnon ward member Cllr Phil Wynn said he was “lost for words” after Planning Inspectorate officer Declan Beggan ruled the former ISP Architects office in Regent Street could be converted into a five-bedroom HMO.

Wrexham Council’s planning committee had refused permission for the development at the former ISP Architects office.

Members cited fears about living conditions for occupants, particularly the lack of external amenity space.

But Planning Inspectorate officer Mr Beggan has overturned the committee’s decision, meaning the development can now go ahead.

Cllr Wynn said: “I am lost for words with the Planning Inspector’s decision to overrule our planning committee decision to refuse permission for the conversion of the office at 61 Regent Street into a HMO capable of housing five couples, whom by the nature of the development are likely to be strangers to one another.

“The point I made at committee was the lack of amenity space provided for what is likely to be low cost accommodation for what was meant to be for five individuals not couples.

“Sadly this has been given no weight by the Planning Inspector’s decision to overrule the local democratic process.

“It would be interesting to learn if the inspector would be happy for himself or a member of his family to live in this development, as the amenity space of 16 square metres to the rear of the property for ten individuals is for me tantamount to treating future occupants as second-class citizens.

“I, along with the five town-ward members, am currently working on how we can avoid similar HMOs gaining consent in our town.

“Rest assured this matter will be taken up with our local Assembly Member [Lesley Griffiths] to see if the Welsh Government have an appetite to tighten up legislation on the provision of private sector housing, so it is more about protecting the most vulnerable members of our society who have little choice but to live in a HMO rather than seemingly propping up landlords profit margins.”

In his decision notice, Mr Beggan said: “The proposed development would provide an enclosed amenity area to the side and rear of the property that would be used for drying purposes, and a bin and cycle store.

“The council have not provided any adopted Local Planning Guidance (LPG) or other approved standards that relate to the provision of amenity space for the proposed development.

“In the absence of such standards there is no reasonable measure of what constitutes a substandard amenity area as referred to by the council in its refusal notice.”