Opera singer son plans special gala concert in memory of popular Wrexham dad

A SPECIAL concert is to take place in memory of a popular village man.

Opera singer Kieron-Connor Valentine, from Rhos, has organised a grand gala concert in memory of his father Kevin ‘Kelly’ Valentine, who died suddenly aged 56 last June.

‘Kelly’, who lived in Rhos for 35 years, was a massive Wrexham AFC and Wales fan who worked at Ash Manor, and before that at Dairy Crest and First Milk.

He left behind wife Janet, two sons, Kieron-Connor and Ryan, and grandson Finley. He also had a daughter, Kayleigh, who died in 1990 after undergoing open-heart surgery at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Paying tribute shortly after his death, Mrs Valentine said: “He was a larger than life character in the village of Rhos, everyone knew him.

“Whether he walked into the library or the shop he made people smile.

“He was a charismatic personality and anyone with him would just laugh.

“They say nice things come in little packages and that was Kevin.

“He would never hurt anyone and would always go the extra mile to help everybody, always putting family and friends before himself.

“The happiest time of his life was when he was watching Wales at the European Championships, he cried he was that happy.”

The concert will take place on Friday, January 26 at 7pm, Capel Bethel, Ponciau.

It will star Mr Valentine’s son Kieron-Connor, a Welsh counter-tenor who was a finalist at the BBC’s Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2016.

Other acts will include mezzo soprano Erin Fflur, performers from Ysgol ID Hooson, Cor Daw, Wrexham County Choir and the street dancer Tom Hughes-Lloyd.

There is to be a grand raffle with more than 20 prizes with all proceeds from the event to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Admission is £4 and can be bought on the door along with raffle tickets which will also be on sale at the same time. Parking is available at the chapel.