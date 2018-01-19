Wrexham cat owner 'devastated' as pet caught in illegal gin trap may need leg amputated

A Wrexham cat faces the prospect of potentially having his leg amputated after getting caught in an illegal gin trap.

The male ginger cat – named Tigger Bob – returned to his Maelor Avenue home in Penycae, with the device trapped to his leg.

It is unclear who put the trap down, or the circumstances behind how the cat came to be caught by the gin trap.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Wednesday, January 17.

A veterinary practice has told the cat’s owner that Tigger Bob may now require a leg amputation - though that situation is being monitored.

Gin traps are spring-operated and designed to catch animals. The device used in this incident is illegal to set and use, although not illegal to own.

The incident has prompted RSPCA Cymru to launch an appeal for information; with anyone aware of how the gin trap may have been set in or around the Penycae to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line.

RSPCA inspector Kia Thomas said: "This is such a sad incident, and Tigger Bob’s owners are understandably devastated.

"Gin traps can cause gruesome injuries to animals, and setting this device would constitute an illegal offence.

"This poor cat was found back at home after getting his leg stuck in the trap. I shudder to think at the excruciating pain he must have endured.



“Anyone with information as to how this cat may have got caught up in this gin trap in or around the Penycae is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence."



