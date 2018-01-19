Patients 'left in the dark' after sudden closure of Llangollen dental practice

Patients have been ‘left in the dark’ after the sudden closure of a dental practice.

Chapel Street Dental Practice in Llangollen closed without warning on Monday, leaving patients uncertain as to what steps to take.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board bosses say the closure was unexpected and are advising people to contact NHS Direct or seek out other NHS practices if they wish to arrange for alternative cover.

One patient, who asked to remain nameless, told the Leader: “The practice closed on Monday but no-one knows why. We’ve all been left in the dark. It was completely out of the blue.”

A Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board spokesman said: “Chapel Street Dental Practice in Llangollen closed unexpectedly on January 15, 2018.

“We are making arrangements for the provision of NHS dental services on a cover basis until a permanent solution can be put in place.

“This will include exploring options for short term support from other nearby practices.

“Patients who require urgent treatment before they have registered with an alternative practice, should contact NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47.

“Patients wishing to see an alternative dental practice for the provision of routine dental care can find contact details for all NHS practices within North Wales on the health board’s website www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/861/ directory/dentists) or contact NHS Direct on 0845 4647.”

A notice on the NHS Direct website says patients who are currently undergoing a course of dental treatment with this practice will be contacted by the health board in the next couple of weeks with alternative arrangements made with other local dental practices to complete the course of treatment.