Maintenance work at Wrexham's King Street station to cause disruption to bus users this weekend

Maintenance work will cause disruption for bus station users.

Wrexham Council is undertaking improvements at the town’s bus station in King Street over the weekend.

Workers will be putting up some netting to prevent the pigeons from causing a mess and also installing new LED lights in the near future.

All buses will run as normal and access from Lord Street to the retail arcade during opening hours will be unaffected.

People using the station between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Monday will be affected.

Anyone waiting for a bus will have to wait outside the concourse which will be closed for the works to take place.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “We’re sorry if this causes inconvenience but this work has to be carried out before the end of the financial year.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for the environment and transport, said: “We do have a scheduled improvement programme for the bus station that will take place over the coming months and this is the first phase which will see improved lighting and an end to the problems caused by pigeons in the roofspace.”