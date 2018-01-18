Wrexham Glyndwr University unveils plan for new social learning space

Work to develop a new social learning space for university students is underway.

An under-utilized large space at Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Plas Coch campus is to be transformed over the coming weeks into a high-quality educational facility complete with seating pods, interactive demonstration areas, display screens and removable desks.

Partitions will enable students to prepare for lectures and seminars, work quietly or in teams and revise in a quiet, welcoming environment in which to study.

Energy efficient modern lighting and break-out spaces will also be included, as well as seating on the outside of the room in the corridor, giving the area a more relaxed feel.

Opinions and advice were received from academic and operational staff, as well as the Students’ Union, who supported the move.

Lynda Powell, director of operations, said: “There will be a period of disruption but the resulting facility is one that will be of huge benefit to the university as part of the ongoing Campus 2025 improvements and in response to last year’s national student survey.

“It will be known as The Study, but we are open to alternative names or ideas if people want to get in touch.

”We will continue to work with colleagues and students as we roll-out further improvements in the months to come.”

Student Union vice-president Angus Hamill-Stewart said: “We’re very pleased to see the university investing in quality learning space for students. We can’t wait to see it up and running.”

Spatial Office Environments Ltd – owned by WGU alumnus Phil Simmonds – will undertake the work.

The first phase of Campus 2025 began last year with the unveiling of a science garden at Techniquest Glyndwr and a £200,000 revamp of catering facilities across the Wrexham site, with a new-look food court, coffee shops and cafes.

The full Campus 2025 modernisation programme is being overseen by educational design specialists, DAY Architectural.