Gym bosses in Bagillt hit out over major roadworks nearby

The owners of a Flintshire gym have spoken out about how major roadworks in the area will affect them during their prime time for business.

Faye Lyons, of Lyons Den Fitness in Bagillt, said she was “very disappointed” at the way council officials have dealt with roadworks, forcing members and visitors to go “the long way round” to reach their fitness centre of 13 years.

Flintshire Council obtained a grant from Welsh Government to improve the junction at the A548 and A5026 in Bagillt, which includes amendments to the lanes on the A548 approaching the junction, and the introduction of “splitter islands” which separate opposing directions of traffic.

New traffic signals with a toucan crossing over the A548 will also be installed, and a cycle path and footpath linking the village to the Wales Coast Path is in the first stages of construction.

The existing slip road from A548 onto the A5026 will be removed, and the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph.

The gym was hoping for a boom during January, when new members are conventionally more likely to sign up and exisitng members are settling back into fitness routines. Since the roadworks started on Monday, January 8, Faye has been hoping business picks up as expected .

She said: “I’m hoping people will still want to come – despite having to go all the way around and being late for classes – and I hope new people aren’t being put off by the access.

“I hope it doesn’t go on past the estimated nine weeks.”

Faye added: “The council was under the impression the contractors had been in touch with me, but when I asked the contractors, they blamed the council for failing to tell us.”

According to the contractors, notification for starting the works was given on December 18.

For Faye, finding out through social media over Christmas was a sign that the situation was being “poorly handled by the council”.

Many vehicles can be seen driving through Bagillt and past the fitness centre, towards the A548 dual carriageway before being halted by the road blocks and performing dangerous U-turns in the residential area which is “not good,” according to Faye.

An increase in traffic on the bottom road has also been observed by staff, forcing drivers to divert through Flint and turn around at the Kingspan roundabout, or become “stuck” around the currently worrying Pen y Maes junction which is already “a sharp bend”.

Steve Jones, chief officer for Streetscene and Transportation said; “A letter drop was carried out on December 27, informing all affected businesses and residents of the impending works.

“The roadworks were also advertised in both the local press and on the Flintshire County Council website. In addition, prior to Christmas, advance notice signs were erected within the area of the improvements and there are currently a number of ‘All Businesses Open as Usual’ signs in place with the Lyons Den Gym having a dedicated sign to inform the public that they are open.

“Flintshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused during the construction of this key highway safety improvement.”