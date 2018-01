The hunt is on for whoever laid a trap that seriously injured a cat.

Police have appealed for information after a trap was baited with cat food and set at Maelor Avenue, Penycae on Tuesday night.

The North Wales Police Rural Crime Team posted on Twitter that the cat was badly injured by the “horrendously cruel” offence.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers Wales anonymously on 0800 555 111.