Teenager's suspended sentence for breaching orders made following horrific 2016 incident in Mold

A teenager has received a suspended sentence after he admitted breaching his criminal behaviour order.

Ryan Calvert, 19, had “naively” associated with a friend and on other occasions had gone to a chip shop in Elm Drive, Mold, which he was prohibited from visiting, a court heard.

When he was aged 17 the order together with a restraining order was made upon him and six other teenagers following a Halloween night incident when a can was thrown by one of the gang which blinded a woman in one eye. The orders were made at Mold Crown Court back in June 2016.

Today Calvert, of Ivy Crescent in Mold, appeared at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold where he admitted breaching the orders in September and October of last year

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said an a police officer who was aware of the orders saw Calvert and another youth, with whom he should not have been associating, cycling together in Mold.

The victim’s husband saw him on two occasions in Elm Drive which he was prohibited from entering.

While it was accepted there had been no threats of violence, his presence had an effect upon the family because of the trauma they had been through, Mrs Jackson explained to the court.

Simon Simmons, defending, said his client had been naïve but was now certainly aware of the predicament he had put himself in.

It had been explained to him that he could go to custody but he stressed that there had been no further incident.

His client had been foolish. He had bumped into a friend and they had entered Mold together.

He had also been to a chip shop in Elm Drive to get food but he appreciated his presence would inevitably cause distress.

He had learnt by his mistake, Mr Simmons said, had turned his life around and was working.

Magistrates imposed a 42 week youth custody sentence, suspended for two years. He was ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work and pay £475 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Six teenagers were locked up after the incident.

Victim Karen Hodgkinson was hit by a full beer can thrown by one of the "feral gang" outside her home in Mold.

Seven teenagers, aged 13 to 19, admitted violent disorder and one of them, a 17-year-old who threw the can – not the defendant in court today – admitted wounding.

They were detained for periods ranging from six months to 12 months while the 13-year-old got a rehabilitation order at Mold Crown Court.

Mrs Hodgkinson needed a metal plate inserting during surgery to repair her fractured eye socket, but lost the sight in her left eye following the attack on Halloween.

Judge Geraint Walters said the gang turned up at her home, some wearing Halloween masks, in a move orchestrated by a gang of feral youths "who believe that they are beyond the reach of the law".

The Hodgkinsons were subjected to abuse before they were punched and the can was thrown.

"No decent people in any town centre should ever have to witness that kind of Wild West scene in which each of you played your part," Judge Walters told them.